Spring Valley Twp. dedicates playground

Spring Valley Township held a ribbon cutting on Monday, Sep. 30 to officially dedicated new playground equipment at Walton Park. The ribbon cutting was attended by Spring Valley Township Trustees Carrie Smith, Paul Martin and John Dewine, Spring Valley Township Fiscal Officer Kitty Crockett, and Spring Valley Township Zoning Inspector Rhonda Painter. Also in attendance were Spring Valley Village Council members Mayor Lori Carroll, Dawn Bordewisch and Nada Colwell, and Spring Valley Village Zoning Inspector Dennis Painter. Jon Dobney, Director of Greene County Parks and Trails also attended. Township and Village officials brought spouses, children and grandchildren to participate in the celebration. The ribbon was cut by Trustee Carrie Smith. A large percentage of the funding for the new outdoor musical instruments was provided by Greene County Parks and Trails, out of the levy passed in 2015. Spring Valley Township Park Fund paid for the balance, out of money generated from parking at the annual Potato Festival held the first weekend in October.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/10/web1_Playground.jpeg Contributed photo