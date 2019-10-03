Man arraigned in wrong-way fatal crash

XENIA — A Centerville man was arraigned in Greene County Common Pleas Court Oct. 3 in connection to a June 21 fatal wrong-way crash.

The court entered a plea of not guilty for Ronald K. Myer, 53, who was indicted last month for aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony, and three counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, first-degree misdemeanors. Authorities say Myer was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road on I-675 in Beavercreek in the crash that killed 23-year-old Paige Patrick of Vandalia.

According to the Greene County prosecutor’s office, Myer was allegedly operating a 2004 Jaguar X-Type that struck Patrick’s 2002 Acura sedan.

Beavercreek Police Department handled the preliminary report.

Judge Michael Buckwalter set Myer’s bond at $50,000 with no 10 percent.

A pre-trial is set for Friday, Oct. 25 and a final resolution conference is set for Thursday, Nov. 21.

