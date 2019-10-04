Fire damages Spring Valley gas station

SPRING VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A gas station in Spring Valley Township was damaged by a fire early Friday.

Crews responded to reports of a fire at the Marathon gas station on West Spring Valley-Paintersville Road, near US-42, around 4:30 a.m.

Fire officials told WDTN the fire started in the back of the building. Crews arrived and were able to contain the fire quickly.

There were no reports of injuries.

The back of the building was heavily damaged by the fire, according to WDTN. Fire officials did not give an estimate of damages, but said the gas station will be closed due to damage caused by the fire.

DP&L and Vectren were called to cut power and gas to the building.

Fire officials told WDTN the fire does not appear to be suspicious and the cause is under investigation.

Photo courtesy Xenia Fire Division Mutual aid was provided by many jurisdictions, including Xenia. Photo courtesy WDTN An early morning fire heavily damaged this Spring Valley gas station.

Our partners at WDTN contributed to this story.

