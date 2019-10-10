Boos n’ Brews to haunt Fairfield Commons

BEAVERCREEK — There will be plenty of spooktacular festivities for both the grownups and the kiddos at this Halloween event! The Mall at Fairfield Commons invites you to its Boo ‘n Brew Fall Festival on Saturday, October 12 from 2-6 p.m. Highlights include craft beers, live music, food trucks, inflatables, face painting, pumpkin painting, costume contest, prizes and so much more!

Halloween festivities aren’t just for the kiddos. A pumpkin ale or Octoberfest beer may be just the sweet treat you need. Lucky for you, the Boo ‘n Brew Fall Festival features craft beers as well as craft soda to enjoy. Photo ID and wristband are required to receive alcohol. The Beer Garden is sponsored by Beck Law Office, LLC and is featuring craft beer brewed exclusively by Bj’s Restaurant & Brewhouse.

A party’s not a party without good food – and we’ve got plenty including your local favorites. Stop by one of the restaurants on site or enjoy food from a local food truck. Participating food trucks include: Good Golly Miss Molly’s Food Bus, Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops, Buckeye Burgers and Hunger Paynes.

Other activities will include live music by Spungewurthy, family-friendly activities and games, pedal wagon rides, costume contests, prizes and so much more. Kids can enjoy FREE activities in our Kids Zone sponsored by Aqua-Tots Swim Schools. Fun activities will include bounce houses and an obstacle course, face painting, pumpkin painting (whiles supplies last) and games.

There will also be a Halloween costume contest for kids and adults. Adults will be awarded first and second place prizes of a $150 and $75 to a store or restaurant at the Mall at Fairfield Commons. There will also be two prizes for kids – $100 to Round1 or Build-a-Bear with second place winning a Halloween themed Build-a-Bear.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base USO and the Fisher-Nightingale Houe.

The USO Center at Wright Patterson Air Force Base provides not only a lounge for military families to enjoy while on base but they also provide programs and special events that support military personnel and their family while stationed at Wright Patterson AFB.

The Fisher-Nightingale House provide an opportunity for military and veteran families to stay together/support each other when a loved one is undergoing medical treatment. This nonprofit supports the Fisher Houses at Wright-Patterson AFB and at the Dayton VA Medical Center.