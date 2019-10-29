Stouffer to retire from XPD

XENIA — After 20 years of service with the Xenia Police Division, officer Robert Stouffer will retire Thursday, Oct. 31.

Stouffer began his career as a police officer with XPD on Jan. 19, 1999. During his career, Stouffer served as an armorer, BAC operator, field training officer, research and development officer, and training committee member.

He received many commendations recognizing his professional conduct and performance throughout his career. He is a two-time recipient of the Meritorious Service Award for his attempts to save the lives of others. In 2015, Stouffer was the recipient of the department’s most prestigious award, the Casey Elliott Memorial “City’s Finest” Award for his quick response and administration of CPR for a non-response victim.

“Officer Stouffer is and has been a great asset to the police division,” Chief Randy Person said. “His pleasant demeanor, willingness to step up time and time again to help our citizens as well as his fellow officers has shown Bob’s great heart for his chosen profession as a police officer. The city is losing a great resource with Bob’s retirement and will be felt by each of us in the Xenia Police Division.”

Stouffer received his Ohio Peace Officer certification in 1991 from Clark State Community College Police Officer Academy. Before starting his career with XPD, Stouffer served as a prison guard for the State of Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction at the Madison Correctional Facility. He later served as a Greene County deputy sheriff.