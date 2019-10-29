Greene County offering several trick, trunk-or-treat opportunities

GREENE COUNTY — Young superheros, princesses, ghosts and everything in-between will fill the sidewalks of various Greene County communities in celebration of the spookiest holiday of the year.

While Greene County’s biggest cities, townships and villages are opening the sidewalks in the spirit of Beggars Night on Halloween evening, some trunk-or-treat events are scheduled to lead up to the main trick-or-treat extravaganza. Trunk or treat events open up some local parking lots for individuals to park their vehicles and unfasten their trunks to pass out candy to trick-or-treaters.

Greene County Trick/trunk-or-treat events:

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Trick or treat – 6-7 p.m. at Elmcroft of Fairborn, 2270 Park Hills Dr., Fairborn.

Trick or treat – 6 p.m. at The Greene, 4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek.

Trunk or treat – 6-8 p.m. at Shawnee Elementary School, 92 E. Ankeney Mill Road, Xenia.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Trunk or treat – 5-7 p.m. at Faiborn Primary School, 4 W. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn.

Trunk or treat – 6-7:30 at Greene County Children Services, 601 Ledbetter Road, Xenia.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Trunk or treat – 6-8 p.m. at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road, Xenia.

Trick or treat – 6-8 p.m. in the Villages of Cedarville, Enon, Jamestown (6-7:30 p.m.) Waynesville and Yellow Springs; Cities of Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Fairborn and Xenia; Beavercreek Township, Miami Township, Spring Valley Township, Sugarcreek Township and Xenia Township.

