Trunk-or-treating in the rain

A little rain didn’t keep costumed families from visiting Ledbetter Road to trunk-or-treat Oct. 30. The annual Halloween event, put on by Greene County Children Services, means goodies for children and community services’ resources for parents. Various local agencies and organizations participated this year.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/10/web1_GroupKids.jpgAnna Bolton | Greene County News

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/10/web1_Princess.jpgAnna Bolton | Greene County News

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/10/web1_Dino.jpgAnna Bolton | Greene County News

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/10/web1_Bee.jpgAnna Bolton | Greene County News

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/10/web1_Unicorn.jpgAnna Bolton | Greene County News

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/10/web1_Line.jpgAnna Bolton | Greene County News
