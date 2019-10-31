Last week for early voting

XENIA — Greene County voters are heading to the Board of Elections Office during the last week of early voting before the Tuesday, Nov. 5 general election.

According to Board of Elections Director Llyn McCoy, 2,715 voters have voted early and absentee as of Wednesday morning. Early voting started Oct. 8.

All registered voters have the option to vote early at the office located at 551 Ledbetter Road.

Early in-person voting

Week Four: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 through Friday, Nov. 1

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

1-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3

Week of Election Day: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4

Absentee voting

All voters whose registration is up-to-date can alternatively choose to vote absentee.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is three days before the election. Voters can submit their absentee ballot in person or by mail to the Board of Elections. If delivered in person, the ballot must be dropped off at the office before the close of the polls on Election Day. If mailed, ballots must be postmarked by the day before the election in order to be counted.

According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, absentee ballots are the first votes counted on Election Night.

Election Day voting

Polls are open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, Election Day. The board is in session through the close of the unofficial count.

More information

Voters can view candidates and issues lists on the board’s website, co.greene.oh.us/128/Board-of-Elections

Voters can find applications for absentee ballots, their voting location, sample ballot and more voting information at sos.state.oh.us/elections/voters/

The voter registration deadline has passed for this election, but residents can register to vote in time for the next election by using a form on the board’s website.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498. Follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

