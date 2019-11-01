Got Chocolate? 5K/10K starts at Xenia Station

XENIA — The Got Chocolate? 5K/10K benefitting Interfaith Hospitality Network/ Schneider House of Hope begins 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at Xenia Station, 150 South Miami Avenue.

All proceeds from the event will support IHN in Xenia, which provides temporary housing, meals and resources to displaced children and their families in Greene County.

Check-in and location registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Xenia Station.

Participants will receive a chocolate donut from American Classic Donuts, a cup of Coffee Hub hot chocolate and other chocolate treats.

To register, visit ihnofgreeneco.org/got-chocolate-run/

