Don’t forget to ‘fall back’ Saturday

XENIA — Greene County residents will get some extra sleep this weekend as daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Saturday.

In addition to turning clocks back, folks should check smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors to make sure they are in working order and have fresh batteries.

Other suggestions including scheduling annual maintenance on furnaces and changing out air filters.

The time switch could also affect drivers according to the Miami Valley AAA.

“Ninety percent of drivers’ reaction time is dependent upon their vision, which is severely limited once darkness falls,” said Kara Hitchens, AAA spokesperson. “Motorists have gotten used to nearly eight months of daylight for their evening commutes, but that’s about to change. Sunset is one of the most challenging times to drive because motorists’ eyes are frequently adjusting to the increasing darkness. That’s why motorists are encouraged to focus on night driving safety measures as daylight saving time comes to an end.”

AAA recommends wearing high-quality sunglasses and adjusting the car’s sun visors as needed. Late afternoon driving also presents a glare problem, so drivers should take similar precautions. Use of the night setting on rearview mirrors can reduce glare from headlights approaching from the rear.

Researchers at Stanford University and Johns Hopkins University, along with the Insurance Bureau of British Columbia, found that changes in motorist behavior as DST ends are also likely contributing to an increased risk of vehicle crashes, an effect that has been shown to last up to two weeks following the time change. It’s believed motorists stay up later than usual, anticipating they’ll get an extra hour of sleep, then end up driving drowsy the next day.

“With an increase in deer movement and lower visibility this time of the year, it’s critical to drive alert whenever you’re behind the wheel,” Hitchens said. “Driving drowsy is an underrated risk with serious consequences.”

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

