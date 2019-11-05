Election Day polls are open

GREENE COUNTY — Polls are open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. today for the Nov. 5 general election.

Voters can look up their voting location or see a sample ballot by visiting sos.state.oh.us/elections/voters/

Voters can view candidates and issues lists on the board’s website, co.greene.oh.us/128/Board-of-Elections

According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, absentee ballots are the first votes counted on Election Night.

Voters can submit their absentee ballot in person or by mail to the Board of Elections, 551 Ledbetter Road, Xenia. If delivered in person, the ballot must be dropped off at the office before the close of the polls on Election Day. If mailed, ballots were to be postmarked by the day before the election in order to be counted.

According to the Greene County Board of Elections, voters who were affected by the Memorial Day tornadoes who intend to remain at their current registered address or return to their registered address are still eligible to vote at their regular polling location.

