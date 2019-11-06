Early results printed, updated stories to be online

GREENE COUNTY — Election stories in today’s paper were printed with results available as of press time, before unofficial final votes were in.
Check www.xeniagazette.com today as we update our stories.
A Xenia voter receives the new “I voted” stickers Nov. 5 at the Xenia Community Center polling place.
Voters use Greene County Board of Elections’ new voting machines for the first time in the Nov. 5 general election.
Poll workers check residents’ voter identification.
The new voting machines in Greene County are touchscreen Direct-Recording Electronic (DRE) devices from Dominion Voting Systems.