Early results printed, updated stories to be online

A Xenia voter receives the new “I voted” stickers Nov. 5 at the Xenia Community Center polling place.

A Xenia voter receives the new “I voted” stickers Nov. 5 at the Xenia Community Center polling place.


Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Voters use Greene County Board of Elections’ new voting machines for the first time in the Nov. 5 general election.


Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Poll workers check residents’ voter identification.


Anna Bolton | Greene County News

The new voting machines in Greene County are touchscreen Direct-Recording Electronic (DRE) devices from Dominion Voting Systems.


Anna Bolton | Greene County News

GREENE COUNTY — Election stories in today’s paper were printed with results available as of press time, before unofficial final votes were in.

Check www.xeniagazette.com today as we update our stories.

