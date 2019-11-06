New faces coming to Xenia City Council

XENIA — Xenia City Council will have at least one new face and likely two after write-in votes are counted.

According to unofficial results from the Greene County Board of Elections newcomer Rebekah Dean will join Thomas Scrivens — a previous council member — and current council vice president Dr. Edgar Wallace on the seven-member council.

Dean received 1,698 votes, Wallace 1,523, and Scrivens 1,449. There were four openings on council and the aforementioned three were the only ones certified to the ballot. Current council president Mike Engle and council member Will Urschel were originally certified but then de-certified after a challenge by a pair of residents.

Cody Brannum was certified as a write-in candidate and is likely to be elected provided he received one valid vote. Write-in votes will not be counted until the board of elections conducts its official count later this month.

Wallace will be in his second term on council, originally winning a seat in the November 2015 election. Scrivens was appointed to council in January 2018 to fill the remainder of the term of Sarah Mays, who gave up that seat when she was elected mayor. Per the city charter, Scrivens served the remainder of 2018. Urschel is finishing the final year of that seat, having won an election of three write-in candidates in November 2018. Scrivens attempted to run, but his petitions were not certified.

