Thankful for their service, sacrifice

Photos by Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Residents gather at the Veterans Memorial Park in Beavercreek Nov. 11 to remember and honor veterans on Veterans Day. Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone opened the ceremony, Be Hope Church Pastor Kevin Jack gave the invocation and Colonel Jay M. Smeltzer spoke. The USAF Band of Flight’s Spirit of Freedom, A1C MeLan Smartt, American Legion Post #763, Civil Air Patrol Wright-Patterson Composite Squadron and VFW Post #8312 participated in the ceremony.

