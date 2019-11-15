Howard selected for National 4-H Congress

BEAVERCREEK — A local 4-Her has been selected to attend the National 4-H Congress which will be held Friday, Nov. 29- Tuesday, Dec. 3 in Atlanta, Ga.

Ashley Howard, of Beavercreek, and 28 Ohio delegates were selected out of more than 500 interested youth based on their documented 4-H and community achievements.

The purpose of the National 4-H Congress is to reward delegates’ achievements, provide new and educational and cultural experiences, provide a forum for interaction and exchange of ideas among youth and adults, and encourage leaders of business, government, education, and public affairs to share in the development of youth.

This year’s theme is “Go Beyond!”

More than 900 are expected to attend the National 4-H Congress.