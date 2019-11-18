Discovering Career X at GCCC

XENIA — Leading the way for some might be hard, but for those in the Career X program at the Greene County Career Center, it comes naturally. For those who might be unsure of this program, prepare yourself for an amazing heartfelt surprise. The students enrolled in this program might be a little different, but aren’t we all? These students explore various career options while learning dependability, professionalism, interviewing skills and more, just like any other student at the Greene County Career Center. |

The CareerX program has done a great job leading students down the right path thanks to a teaching staff who are always there with assistance. Students who are selected for the program receive a series of assessments to evaluate their strengths and career choices. Training options allow them to hone in on the skill sets that best assure their success.

“Many of my students come here and don’t know what they want to do.” said Lori Smith, the CareerX instructor. “I have designed extra modules and assignments for them to spark their interest and help them decide what they want to do while just being there to lend a helping hand to those in need.”

Some of the work-based learning consists of creating consumer products that are sold on- and off-campus. Modular work stations stress basic skills involving cooking, construction, manufacturing, assembly, and more.

Many of the students are successful in getting job placement after graduation. Their success is improved due to instruction regarding job applications and interview readiness.

“Some of the students are already diving into doing hard work and they enjoy what they do.” said Smith. One certification the students may earn in this program is a ServSafe Food Handler credential.

Many of the students are making amazing progress on their own with the help of Smith and Melanie Poindexter, the other Career X teacher. The classes also have two teaching assistants – Sonya Cain and Brandee Krajicek. The kids are welcoming, kind and anxious for learning new exciting ways of doing things that work best for them. Furthermore, with the help of the Career X program, many students will flourish while striving to be responsible citizens in helping to make the world a better place.

Students in the Greene County Career Center Career X program explore various career options while learning dependability, professionalism, interviewing skills and more. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/11/web1_Career-X.jpeg Students in the Greene County Career Center Career X program explore various career options while learning dependability, professionalism, interviewing skills and more. Contributed photo