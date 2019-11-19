Local hospitals to celebrate holidays

GREENE COUNTY — To celebrate the holidays, Soin Medical Center and Greene Memorial Hospital are hosting tree lighting ceremonies outside each hospital.

Greene Memorial Hospital, 1141 N. Monroe Drive in Xenia, will host its tree lighting ceremony 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2 with activities starting at 5:30 p.m. Greene Memorial Hospital will be collecting men’s and women’s pajamas for Bridges of Hope. Bridges of Hope is a shelter in Xenia providing food and a place to sleep for those struggling with poverty, homelessness or addiction.

Soin Medical Center, 3535 Pentagon Boulevard in Beavercreek, will present its tree lighting ceremony 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 with activities starting at 5:30 p.m. Soin Medical Center will be collecting food items for Feed the Creek. Feed the Creek is a non-profit organization in Beavercreek dedicated to reducing childhood hunger.

Santa will make a special appearance and greet children of all ages. Hot cocoa and cookies will be served. Children can write a letter to Santa about what they want for Christmas. Santa will take those letters back to the North Pole.

Each tree lighting ceremony will feature a live nativity and music from carolers.