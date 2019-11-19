XHS football team to light city tree

XENIA — After lighting up scoreboards this football season, the Xenia High School football team will get a chance to light something different.

The Buccaneers will light the city’s 18-foot Christmas tree during Hometown Christmas Saturday, Nov. 23. The lighting will take place at 5:30 p.m. and will conclude the afternoon of holiday fun.

The event is presented by the City of Xenia in coordination with the Board for Recreation, Arts and Cultural Activities (BRACA) and runs 1-5:30 p.m. in downtown Xenia.

As in the past, free visits with Santa will take place at the Santa Cottage from 1-5 p.m. in front of the City Administration Building (107 E. Main Street).

Live Christmas music will be performed by the Xenia High School Ensemble, horse and carriage rides ($1 per rider) will be available, and food trucks will feature holiday-themed menus. Also planned are a station for crafts, a downtown scavenger hunt and coloring contest, and an area to write letters to U.S. Air Force airmen.

Downtown businesses are also participating in the annual Window Wonderland competition, during which visitors vote on their favorite festive window decoration.

After the Bucs light the tree — which has a topper designed and welded by students of the Greene County Career Center — attendees are encouraged to visit Shawnee Park for the famous light show.

The light show boasts more than 25,000 lights and will run through Jan. 1. Visitors can tune their radios to 104.1 FM to listen to music that accompanies the show. Xenia Police Chief Randy Person donates his time, talents, and materials for the show.