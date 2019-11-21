‘Not guilty’ plea entered for man accused in YS murder

XENIA — The man accused in the murder of 26-year-old Leonid “Lonya” Clark of Yellow Springs appeared in court for the first time Nov. 21.

The court entered a plea of not guilty for Zyrian Sky Atha-Arnett, 26, of Enon. He was indicted last week in Greene County Common Pleas Court for murder, punishable by imprisonment of 15 years to life, and felonious assault.

The case began as a missing persons investigation in February when Clark’s family reported him missing to the Yellow Springs Police Department, saying he had not made any contact with them since Jan. 13. The case became a homicide investigation when Clark’s body, with multiple stab wounds, was found on the banks of the Little Miami River just west of Grinnell Road in April.

Defense attorneys Andrew Schlueter and Christopher Beck are representing the defendant.

Assistant Prosecutor Bill Morrison was present at the hearing on behalf of the state.

Judge Michael A. Buckwalter said the $900,000, no 10 percent bond for Atha-Arnett continues.

Currently a pre-trial is set for Friday, Dec. 13; final resolution conference, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020; jury trial, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News Defense Attorney Andrew Schlueter leans over to talk to defendant Zyrian Sky Atha-Arnett in Greene County Common Pleas Court Nov. 21. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/11/web1_SchlueterA-1.jpg Anna Bolton | Greene County News Defense Attorney Andrew Schlueter leans over to talk to defendant Zyrian Sky Atha-Arnett in Greene County Common Pleas Court Nov. 21. Assistant Prosecutor Bill Morrison, Defense Attorney Andrew Schlueter and defendant Zyrian Sky Atha-Arnett listen to Judge Michael A. Buckwalter during the arraignment. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/11/web1_MorrisonSchlueter.jpg Assistant Prosecutor Bill Morrison, Defense Attorney Andrew Schlueter and defendant Zyrian Sky Atha-Arnett listen to Judge Michael A. Buckwalter during the arraignment.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

