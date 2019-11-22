Learn about adoption at Fairfield Commons

BEAVERCREEK — Greene County Children Services will celebrate National Adoption Day, Saturday, Nov. 23, by setting up an informational activity table 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fairfield Commons Mall.

The table will be located near Santa’s Village at Center Court. Visitors can learn more about how to adopt in Greene County by talking with Children Services staff members. An assortment of free adoption-related literature from Children Services, the State of Ohio, and other sources will be available as well as information about specific Greene County children currently awaiting a forever family.

“We will have information on all aspects of the adoption process in Greene County, including what requirements need to be met, our free training for potential adoptive parents, and much more,” said Pat Mazeika, Adoption Unit supervisor for Children Services. “Most importantly, we’ll have multiple staff members who can answer any questions visitors might want to ask about adoption.”

In addition, a Christmas ornament craft activity will be provided for children, so parents can have at least a few free minutes to talk with Children Services staff.

“We hope that families visiting Santa’s Village will stop by our table before or after their meeting with the Big Guy,” said Mazeika. “Parents can chat with our adoption caseworkers while other staff members keep the kids busy making a snowman ornament.”

The mall is located at 2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd.

Greene County Children Services is a division of the Greene County Department of Job & Family Services and provides for the care, protection and placement of abused, neglected and dependent children in Greene County.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/11/web1_GCCS_logo.jpg