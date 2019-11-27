Cat of the week: Nasa

XENIA — Greene County Animal Care & Control (GCAC) is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia. GCAC will be closed Thanksgiving day. Potential adopters should visit at least one hour before closing to meet animals and complete adoption paperwork. Adoption fee for dogs is $135 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming, vet exam and dog license. Adoption fee for cats is $90 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming and vet exam.

Photo courtesy GCAC Nasa is a 4-month-old domestic short-haired cat. This kitten has black and white fur. He’s been neutered and vet-checked. All Nasa needs now is a home for the holidays (and forever.) https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/11/web1_Nasa.jpg Photo courtesy GCAC Nasa is a 4-month-old domestic short-haired cat. This kitten has black and white fur. He’s been neutered and vet-checked. All Nasa needs now is a home for the holidays (and forever.)