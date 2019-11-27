Xenia in running for makeover

XENIA — The City of Xenia is among 10 in line for a $500,000 small business makeover.

Xenia and the other nine were chosen from nearly 6,000 nominations to make the top 10 and a chance at a starring role in the reality series “Small Business Revolution.”

Each year, “Small Business Revolution” — created by Deluxe Corporation, whose small-business marketing experts, along with a series of other high-profile industry experts — gives one lucky small town and its small businesses the makeover.

“Not sure at this point exactly how we got nominated or who nominated us,” Xenia Development Director Steve Brodsky said. “We’re very excited about even the opportunity. Essentially they said they were looking for communities that they thought were interesting. Doing things to kind of promote themselves moving forward.”

The Deluxe team will hit the road in December, visiting all top 10 towns before narrowing the list to a handful of finalists, which will be put up to a public vote in January.

“This year, we had so many incredible nominations from small towns across the country,” said Amanda Brinkman, the show’s co-host and creator. “We are always amazed how many people reach out to tell us why their town and businesses should win, and it really speaks to the work we’re doing for small businesses at Deluxe.”

Deluxe team members will meet civic leaders, community members, interview business owners and learn more about how marketing expertise can benefit each community. From there, Deluxe will narrow the list to five towns eligible for the public vote.

The other top 10 cities are Benicia, Calif.; Brunswick, Ga.; Livingston, Mont.; Spearfish, S.D.; Waseca, Minn.; Bisbee, Ariz.; The Dalles, Ore.; Oregon City, Ore.; and Fredonia, N.Y.

Deluxe launched the fourth season of “Small Business Revolution,” featuring the community of Searcy, Ark., Oct. 8. Searcy and six of its small businesses won the makeover captured in an eight-part series airing on www.smallbusinessrevolution.org, Hulu, Amazon Prime and YouTube.

If it is a finalist and wins the public voting — which lasts a week — Brodsky said the bulk of the money would go to small businesses and a small amount may go to a small community project.

Regardless, he said the exposure will be a positive for Xenia.

“Any time we can promote our community, get on national TV, whether it be a cable channel or what not, to get that kind of recognition … certainly is gonna be a good thing for the city,” Brodsky said.

To learn more about the series and view other finalists, visit www.deluxe.com/small-business-revolution/

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

