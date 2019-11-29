Sheriff’s office warns against phone scam

XENIA — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office received numerous complaints Nov. 29 from citizens regarding a phone scam.

According to a release, unknown individuals are calling people and threatening them with arrest if they do not pay money. It is reported that these individuals are using the names of sheriff’s office employees.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office does not collect money nor would the Greene County Sheriff’s Office make phone calls related to collecting money, the release states.

“If you receive a suspicious phone call, please report it to your local law enforcement agency,” Sgt. Sean Kessel said in the statement. “Never give personal information over the phone.”