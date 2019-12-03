Dog owners can bid for #1 tag

GREENE COUNTY — Greene County Animal Care and Control and Greene County Auditor David Graham will auction off the “#1” 2020 dog license.

Starting Thanksgiving day, owners can bid online at the top of the Greene County Animal Care and Control Facebook page. Residents can bid their highest bid in the comments, along with stating the owner’s name and the dog’s name. Residents can also call the shelter and place a bid by phone.

Bidding will end noon Thursday, Dec. 5. The winner will be announced Friday, Dec. 6.

For more information, contact GCAC at 937-562-7400 or message their Facebook page.

All Ohio 2020 dog licenses are on sale Sunday, Dec. 1 through Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 without a penalty.