City employees honored for saving man’s life

XENIA — Two City of Xenia employees were honored Wednesday for doing more than just their normal public service department work.

Bill Rogers and Bob Hughes helped save a man’s life and were recognized in front of co-workers Wednesday.

The two equipment operators were running the sewer route on Lexington Avenue Dec. 3 when they saw a man lying in his driveway.

“He slammed on the breaks and just backed up,” Hughes said of Rogers, who was driving the vehicle.

They discovered the man had a head injury and called 911 and provided first aid and comfort care until medics arrived.

“We weren’t sure what was going on,” Rogers said. “He was hurt pretty good.”

First responders credit the duo with saving the unidentified man’s life and Dec. 4 was declared “Bill Rogers and Bob Hughes Day” by Mayor Sarah Mays.

“They went above and beyond,” said City Manager Brent Merriman after reading the proclamation. “This man without a doubt probably would have died.”

Rogers has been a city employee since 1996, while Hughes joined the city in 2010.

Bill Rogers (left) and Bob Hughes hold the proclamation honoring them for helping save a man’s life earlier this week. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/12/web1_IMG_0467.jpg Bill Rogers (left) and Bob Hughes hold the proclamation honoring them for helping save a man’s life earlier this week. Scott Halasz | Greene County News Xenia City Manager Brent Merriman congratulates Bob Hughes (right) after reading a proclamation honoring Hughes and co-worker Bill Rogers for helping save a Xenia resident’s life. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/12/web1_IMG_0463.jpg Scott Halasz | Greene County News Xenia City Manager Brent Merriman congratulates Bob Hughes (right) after reading a proclamation honoring Hughes and co-worker Bill Rogers for helping save a Xenia resident’s life.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

