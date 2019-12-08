Veterans’ court receives grant funds

XENIA — Greene County Veterans’ Treatment Court will benefit from newly received grant funds.

The State of Ohio, Specialized Docket Subsidy Program is providing $30,000 to Greene County Common Pleas Court for fiscal year 2020.

“The funds will be used to further the goals and activities of the Veterans Treatment Court, a specialized docket created by Judge Wolaver and Judge Buckwalter to assist veterans in the criminal justice system in completing treatment and rehabilitation,” Mark J. Donatelli, court administrator for the common pleas court, general division, said in a release.

The director and deputy director of the Greene County Adult Probation Department will administer the funds.