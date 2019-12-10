A little town of lights

Photos by Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Main Street was full and busy Dec. 7 during Cedarville’s Little Town of Lights. Villagers watched a parade, shopped local vendors, tasted coffee and scones and lined up to see Santa inside Beans-n-Cream during the annual holiday event.

