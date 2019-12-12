Kiwanis Feed the Creek

On December 10th the Kiwanis Club of Beavercreek helped pack weekend food boxes at Feed the Creek. Those supporting the mission were: Robert Beuscher, Sandy Zimmerman, Kelly McCormick, Kim Farrell, Scott Hart, Kelly Faas, Bruce Hull, Gene Taylor and John Hatagan. Feed the Creek supplies food compromised area school children with weekend food boxes. The Kiwanis Club of Beavercreek meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, 12:00 PM at Lofino’s Plaza. Anyone interested in learning more about Kiwanis should contact Kelly Faas, President at BeavercreekKiwanis1@gmail.com.

On December 10th the Kiwanis Club of Beavercreek helped pack weekend food boxes at Feed the Creek. Those supporting the mission were: Robert Beuscher, Sandy Zimmerman, Kelly McCormick, Kim Farrell, Scott Hart, Kelly Faas, Bruce Hull, Gene Taylor and John Hatagan. Feed the Creek supplies food compromised area school children with weekend food boxes. The Kiwanis Club of Beavercreek meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, 12:00 PM at Lofino’s Plaza. Anyone interested in learning more about Kiwanis should contact Kelly Faas, President at BeavercreekKiwanis1@gmail.com.