Attorney indicted for grand theft

XENIA — An attorney from Dayton was indicted Nov. 22 for two counts of grand theft and tampering with records.

According to Prosecutor Stephen K. Haller, the Beavercreek Police Department investigated a complaint regarding Attorney Brian M. Wiggins, 36, for his handling of an estate matter in the Greene County Probate Court related to a $92,131.96 check.

Wiggins will be arraigned 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 in Greene County Common Pleas Court. Judge Michael A. Buckwalter is handling the case.

Any members of the public with relevant information regarding Wiggins are encouraged to contact Det. David Holley, Beavercreek Police Department, at 937-427-5520.