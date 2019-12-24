Premier Health opens Beavercreek medical office building

BEAVERCREEK — Premier Health recently opened its new medical office building that will house both primary and specialty care physicians along with imaging and lab services.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Dec. 19 for the two-story, 45,000- square-foot building is located at 2400 Lakeview Drive in Beavercreek, behind the Chick fil-A on North Fairfield Road.

“This facility will act as a Premier Physician Network primary and specialty care center, and will also have X-ray and laboratory services,” said Diane Pleiman, president of Premier Physician Network. “It will provide patients from Beavercreek and the surrounding communities a single point of multidisciplinary services, where they can receive diagnostic and preventive care close to home. Our goal is to make their health care convenient, streamlined, and comprehensive – while at the same time easy to access.”

The medical office building will have space for 12 primary care providers and will offer specialty services in orthopedics, cardiology, rheumatology, OB/GYN, imaging, and lab services through CompuNet.

Two practices, Fairfield Road Physician Offices and First Care Family Medical, will relocate to the site and come together as Premier Health Primary Care Beavercreek. Providers include: Quratulain Aziz, MD; Joseph Leithold, MD; Anjana Shah, MD; Samar Hijazi, MD; Ziad Khatib, MD; Geetha Ambalavanan, MD; Jennifer Romaker, FNP; and Estella Wetzel, FNP.

Specialties include:

· Premier Cardiovascular Institute with providers Christina Anslinger, DO; Robert Bulow, DO; Gary Fishbein, MD; J. Bradley Gibson, DO; Amit Goyal, MD; Kevin Kravitz, MD; and G.S.V. Ramanathan, MD.

· Premier Orthopedics, including Michael Raab, MD; Eric Fester, MD; and Aloiya Earl, MD.

· Premier Health Rheumatology with provider Sanford Wolfe, DO.

· Lifestages Centers for Women including Susan Emmerling, MD and Joel Metze, MD.

The project, a collaborative investment of $9 million, represents growth and expansion for Premier Health in the Beavercreek area and surrounding communities. The Beavercreek location will have approximately 56 employees; 15 of those positions will be new.

“What pleases me about this project is the patient-first approach to design,” said Dr. Bihu Sandhir, Premier Physician Network primary care executive medical director. “The patient-centric space plan keeps the flow and wayfinding intuitive and breaks the large multi-specialty practices into smaller, easy-to-navigate zones.”

To streamline and enhance the patient experience, an “On Stage – Off Stage” model of care will be adopted to help reduce patient wait times, encourage even greater collaboration among the care team, and shorten distances to exam rooms. This increases the amount of time the caregiver can spend with a patient.

Integrated patient care, with multidisciplinary care teams in one location, will create a comprehensive and convenient environment to care for patients and make the patient experience optimal.

Providers have begun seeing patients. New patients are welcome.