Xenia kid gives others special Christmas

XENIA — Alyssa Miller was a real-life Santa this year.

The 9-year-old Xenia resident heard about a two other Xenia kids who needed something to make their Christmas a little brighter and — as she has done in the past — put others ahead of her.

Using gift cards she received for her birthday last month, the St. Brigid student went to Walmart and bought three games for the siblings, one of whom is in a wheelchair.

“I thought it would be nice to buy stuff,” Miller said. “I have stuff already. I decided to use my gift card for that child who was needy.”

Miller heard about the kids from Carol Sue Knox, a community service project organizer who was speaking at the Greene County FFA Alumni Christmas banquet about area families who are less fortunate.

“My face lit up and I looked at my mom and told her I really wanted to do it,” Miller said.

Miller’s mother, Jessica, didn’t hesitate.

“I said, ‘Honey I don’t have cash.’ I didn’t have my checkbook,” Jessica Miller said. “She was going through my wallet and pulled out the gift card and she said, ‘This is what I want to do.’ ”

In all, the younger Miller spent around $50 on the two kids she has never met.

“It brought tears to my eyes because she has a heart of gold,” Jessica Miller said. “I have watched it a lot in action this season. It’s very humbling to watch your child want to give when they realize they are very blessed to have what they have. This is just once incident. I’m a mom that could go on and on. She has made me so very proud.”

Alyssa Miller has previously donated items to St. Vincent de Paul and toys to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Jessica Miller said her daughter’s generosity reminded her of when she was growing up with a single parent and was that child who didn’t have a Christmas.

“It was someone like Alyssa, maybe not that age, helped give me a Barbie doll at one time,” Jessica Miller said. “It touches my heart.”

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/12/web1_Alyssa-Games-2.jpg https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/12/web1_Alyssa-Games-8.jpg

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.