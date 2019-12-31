Lovely graduates from Veterans Court

XENIA — Judge Stephen A. Wolaver with Vicki Hart, Navy Veteran Michael A. Lovely, graduate, Doyle Lovely, mother and father and Darlene Lovely, step mother and State Rep. Rick Perales, USAF retired, at the recent graduation ceremony of Veterans Treatment Court held in the Greene County Main Courtroom.

This ceremony celebrated the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive treatment, close supervision, and full accountability for Michael. By keeping Veterans out of jail and prison, Veterans Treatment Court saves the lives, families and futures of justice involved veterans, all while reducing costs to the taxpayers.

The Honorable Judge Stephen A. Wolaver presides over the specialized court. He and the Veterans Treatment Court Treatment Team provide increased management and supportive services to participants resulting in a very successful 0% felony recidivism rate among graduates to date.