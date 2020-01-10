County receives ODNR grant

ODNR Awards $6.64 million in Grants for Community Trail Projects

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is providing more than $6.6 million in grants for new and improved trails for hiking, biking and other outdoor activities — including $500,000 for a Clinton County project, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and ODNR Director Mary Mertz announced Thursday

The $500,000 is for the local “Clarksville Connection Phase I” project which will “extend the Luther Warren Peace Path Trail 3.5 miles from the existing terminus at Nelson Avenue in the City of Wilmington to Beechgrove Road and Ogden Road in Union Township as the first step towards developing a trail to connect to the Little Miami Trail in Warren County. Clean Ohio Trails Fund assistance will fund the construction phase of this project,” according to a news release from ODNR.

The grants are being awarded through the Clean Ohio Trails Fund which works to improve outdoor recreational opportunities for Ohioans. The funding will also go toward 19 other trail projects in Ashtabula, Columbiana, Cuyahoga, Delaware, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Lorain, Medina, Summit, Warren, and Williams counties.

“Trails are a great way to enjoy the outdoors and stay active,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “By providing these grants, we can help communities across the state provide Ohioans with more options for recreation.”

Projects approved for funding also include:

• $463,730 for the City of Columbus to construct the first phase of the Eastmoor Green Line which will extend 2.3 miles from the central near east neighborhoods to the western edge of the City of Whitehall.

• $500,000 for Greene County to develop an asphalt trail that links Yellow Springs High School, the Village of Yellow Springs, Antioch College, and Agraria (a regenerative agriculture center).

• $350,000 for the City of Cincinnati to construct a 1-mile paved section of the Ohio River Trail West.

The $6.64 million in grants will be used to acquire land for new trails; build and improve trail infrastructure, including regional trail systems and bridges; create links to statewide trails; and develop trail connections from urban areas to recreational areas. The investments help facilitate travel and provide safe and scenic trails where Ohioans can hike, bike, and run.

Grant recipients provide a 25 percent match for their projects.

The Clean Ohio Trails Fund, administered by ODNR, is one of three components of the Clean Ohio Fund, which restores, protects, and connects Ohio’s natural and urban places. Ohioans approved the establishment of the $400 million bond program in 2000. This is the 14th round of funding to be awarded through the Clean Ohio Trails Fund.

To learn more about Ohio’s trails, please visit trails.ohiodnr.gov.