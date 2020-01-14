Scholarship honors wildlife officer

EATON — Residents are invited to apply for the Larry A. Hart Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship is funded by the Ohio Wildlife Officers’ Lodge 143 of the Fraternal Order of Police and Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club of Preble County.

Hart was a thirty-year veteran of the Ohio Division of Wildlife. For most of his career, he served as a wildlife officer assigned to Preble County. Later, he worked as a Wildlife Officer/Field Supervisor in southwest Ohio. The legacy of integrity and commitment to Wildlife Management and Law Enforcement set by Officer Hart is still remembered by those in the communities he served and serves as the gold standard today’s young officers strive to attain.

To receive the one-thousand-dollar scholarship, applicants must be Ohio residents who have, or will graduate from an accredited high school, or, any person who is or will be enrolled in an accredited college, pursuing a career in the field of law enforcement or natural resources.

Interested applicants can obtain the scholarship application by contacting the Larry A. Hart Scholarship Committee, 174 Briarwood Drive, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050. Applications can also be obtained by calling 740-326-6751 and leaving the applicant’s name, address and phone number on voice mail. To obtain an application by e-mail, interested persons should send a request to randyt@reagan.com. The deadline for applications and recommendations is March 15, 2020.