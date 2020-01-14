Carroll’s Call for Talent tickets on sale

RIVERSIDE — Carroll High School students join together to display their talents and compete for cash prizes in a spectacular one-night arrangement of music, dance, comedy, plus group and solo vocal performances.

Sponsored by Carroll’s Drama Department and Muse Machine, the show takes place at 7 pm on Thursday, January 23rd in the school auditorium. The revue style variety show has over 20 students competing for the $250 grand prize in front of a live audience and panel of judges. Interested in seeing a live judged “American Idol” style show? “Carroll’s Call for Talent” is the show to see!

General admission tickets are available online at www.carrollhs.org , at the school office, or at the door. Presale tickets are $6 each, or $8 at the door. Fore more information call (937)253-8188 x329.