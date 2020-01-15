Stull retires from BPD

On Friday, January 11 the Beavercreek Police DEpartment bid farewell to civilian employee Jim Stull who served as the department’s Facilities, Fleet and Equipment Coordinator for 21 years. Jim made a lot of friends over the years during his work inside the facility. He will definitely be missed by many inside and outside of the department.

