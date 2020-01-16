Xenia Municipal Court criminal dispositions

XENIA — Criminal case dispositions from Xenia Municipal Court:
December 23
Bucholz, Zachary T.; petty theft, obstructing, 90 days suspended with one year good behavior
Eldridge, Joseph A; drug paraphernalia, $50 fine plus costs
King, Brandon M.; receiving stolen property, 180 days in jail, 29 to serve, $150 fine plus costs
Marlow, Nicholas D.; disorderly conduct, $25 fine plus costs
Shaver, Russell H.; disorderly conduct, $50 fine + costs
Cook, Dyllan T.; marijuana paraphernalia, $50 fine + costs
Robinson, Kenneth J. IV; criminal damaging, 30 days suspended with 3 years good behavior, $100 fine plus costs; disorderly conduct, $50 fine
Matthews, Kirstie M.; loose dog, $25 fine plus costs
Adkins, Lyesa D.; disorderly conduct, $100 fine plus costs
December 26
Bush, Dajaon K.; obstructing, 90 days, 81 suspended, $150 fine plus costs; receiving stolen property, 180 days, 171 suspended, $250 fine plus costs
Pickett, Tyler A.; unauthorized use of property, 30 days, 26 suspended, $150 fine plus costs
Knight, Kayla F.; unauthorized use of property, 30 days, 29 suspended, $150 fine plus costs; trespassing, 30 days, 29 suspended, $150 fine plus costs
Tinsley, Devontae L.; petty theft; 180 days, 180 suspended, $250 fine plus costs
Maze, Laqueta R.; disorderly conduct, $100 fine, $50 suspended plus costs
O’Neal, Brandy L.; unauthorized use of property, 30 days, 28 suspended, $100 fine plus costs
Pittman, DeWayne K.; resisting arrest, 90 days, 88 suspended, $200 fine plus costs, two years community control; Menacing, 30 days, 28 days suspended, $100 fine
Robinson, James H., obstructing, 90 days, 89 suspended, $200 fine plus costs
Hines, Brandon S., petty theft, 180 days, 180 days suspended, $250 fine plus costs, good behavior two years, banned from Walmart two years
Miller, Vicki L.; menacing, 30 days, 28 suspended, $150 fine plus costs, good behavior two years
Colston, Skylar E.; marijuana paraphernalia, $50 fine plus costs
Carr, Jasmin R.; petty theft, 30 days, 30 suspended, $150 fine plus costs
Moore, Rebekah L.; drug paraphernalia, 30 days, 30 suspended, $100 fine plus costs
Swain, Joaphar A.; petty theft, 180 days, 178 suspended, $250 fine plus costs, supervised community control; possession of criminal tools, 180 days, 178 suspended, $250 fine
Wiley, Justin R.; assault, 60 days, 58 suspended, $200 fine plus costs
Townsend, Karen M.; petty theft, 180 days, 178 suspended, $250 fine plus costs, supervised community control
Lockwood, Chad E.; unauthorized use of property, 30 days, 17 suspended, $150 fine plus costs
Ball, Seth E.; trespassing, 30 days, 26 suspended, $150 fine plus costs