Paul art on display at Lofino Gallery

BEAVERCREEK — The Gallery at Lofino Plaza will display the artwork of Dawn Marie Paul during the month of February.

Dawn Marie is an artist, author and poet. She creates wall art using acrylics, watercolors and inks, as well as digital mediums. Many of her painting in the “Fantasy Flora and Glory Show” are Chromolife 100 prints, which are made to last up to 300 years. Dawn Marie’s use of bold and vivid colors with shimmering watercolors capture God’s glory in her exhibit.

The Gallery is located inside the Lofino Plaza and Senior Center at 3868 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, OH 45432. The Gallery hours are Mon.-Thurs. 9am to 7pm, Fri. 9am to 4pm, Sat., 9am to 12pm.

Contact the Beavercreek Parks Department for more information at 427-5514 or email parks@beavercreekohio.gov. Visit the city website www.beavercreekohio.gov to view all activities.