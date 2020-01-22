Greene County News Digest

Zeis to speak at Republican lunch

XENIA — Colonel Joe Zeis, Governor DeWine’s Senior Advisor for Aerospace and Defense, will speak at the Greene County Republican Party Lunch with Legislators on Monday, Jan. 27 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the GOP Headquarters, 45 E. Main Street, Xenia. Beginning at 11:45, he will discuss why Ohio is a national military and aerospace powerhouse and how the DeWine administration is attracting defense-related jobs. Lunch will be provided for a $10 donation to the GOP Building Fund, or guests may bring their own lunch. Call 937-974-7917 for more information.

Dog rescue seeking new members

BEAVERCREEK — Puppy Pals Rescue is looking for new members who are interested in fostering, fundraising, working festivals or sewing. Puppy Pals is a registered 501c3 non-profit based in Beavercreek. The organization has rescued, rehabilitated, and found loving homes for more than 1,000 dogs since 2007. Visit www.PuppyPalsRescue.com or call 937-609-4216 for more information.

Caregiver support group seeks new members

BEAVERCREEK — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter caregiver support group in Beavercreek is seeking new members. The group meets every fourth Thursday of each month at 6:30 pm. at Goodwill Easter Seals Adult Day Services, 2309 N. Fairfield Road. The hour-long meeting, which is free and open to the public, gives caregivers an opportunity to talk with other caregivers to exchange tips and ideas on how to improve care for a loved one. Each group is led by a trained facilitator. Respite care is available during the meeting if needed. Individuals needing respite care for their loved one should schedule it in advance by calling Goodwill Easter Seals at 937-912-0320.

Greene Memorial Auxiliary seeking new members

XENIA — Greene Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is searching for new members to enhance its team. There are opportunities for adults to drive courtesy carts, work at the reception desk, help at the coffee shop and the gift shop and in outpatient as transporters. Contact Linda Richardson, Volunteer Coordinator at 937-352-2193.

Drop-in center

FAIRBORN — The National Alliance on Mental Illness Lighthouse is a drop-in center for those living with a mental illness, 550-554 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road. A hot lunch is offered daily as well as an opportunity for socialization and community outings. Transportation for Greene County residents to the center is available on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Tuesday and Thursday transportation is available only in Fairborn. Call 937-873-2220 before 10 a.m. to schedule a pick-up. Visit www.namicgm.org or call 937-322-5600 for more information.

GED prep classes

XENIA — For those interested in improving their job prospects or starting college, free GED prep and skills upgrade classes are being held at Ohio Means Jobs – Greene County, 581 Ledbetter Road. Morning, afternoon, and evening sessions are available now. Call 937-562-6071 or 937-854-6287 for more information.

Library board meetings

GREENE COUNTY — The library board meets on the second Wednesday of each month, except during the month of August when there is no meeting. The Greene County Public Library system is available at www.greenelibrary.info. The library system consists of seven community locations: Beavercreek, Jamestown, Cedarville, Fairborn, Yellow Springs, Xenia and Bellbrook.

Send area digest news items to editor@xeniagazette.com. Items may run more than once as space and time allows.

