CSU investigating threat to building

WILBERFORCE — Central State officials and local police are investigating a threat made to a campus building Friday morning.

According to university spokesperson Robert Vickers, a threat was called in to the Newsom Administration Building along Brush Row Road shortly before 9 a.m. That building, along with the nearby Wesley Arts and Sciences Building and Robeson Cultural and Performing Arts Center were evacuated. State patrol cars blocked Brush Row Road to cut off access.

“Classes were suspended, and actually have been subsequently cancelled,” Vickers said.

The administration building was given the all clear and staff was allowed to return to Wesley before 12 p.m. Robeson was cleared after that.

Vickers said he was unsure what the actual threat entailed.

