I-675 ramp closure scheduled

BEAVERCREEK — Sign installation by ODOT’s Greene County maintenance forces will require a ramp closure off Interstate 675 one night next week.

On Tuesday, January 28, two lanes of the north and southbound ramps from I-675 to Col. Glenn highway will be closed beginning at 6 p.m.

Arrow boards and/or signs will alert motorists of the work zone and ramp closures, and all work will be contingent upon the weather.

To help ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone. Remember, move over or slow down.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information, please check www.OHGO.com.