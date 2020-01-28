Truck flips on U.S. 35 ramp

XENIA TOWNSHIP — A truck driver from Virginia was cited for failure to control after he drove his vehicle off U.S. 35 and flipped it on its side.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Mark McNeely, Kenneth Henry, 55, was attempting to continue onto U.S. 35 west near the East Main Street exit around 7 a.m. Tuesday when he fell asleep. His truck veered onto the exit ramp to East Main Street and then went off the road in a grassy area.

McNeely said Henry was initially trapped because he couldn’t exit the cab and safely climb down to the ground. The ramp was closed for a short time while rescue crews removed Henry from the cab. He was uninjured.

Henry’s truck was filled with Nestle coffee creamer, McNeely said. Several trucks were parked along the exit ramp throughout the morning as the truck’s contents were unloaded. By 2 p.m. McNeely said crews had started to tow the truck away.

The crash remains under investigation.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

