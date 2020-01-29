GCSED secures future wellfield site

BEAVERCREEK TWP. — Greene County Sanitary Engineering Department (GCSED) closed on a 56 acre parcel in Beavercreek Township last week.

Located in the southeast corner of the intersection of Hilltop and Fairground roads, the area has been targeted as a potential future wellfield site for decades as it sits in the northern vein of GCSED’s segment of the local aquifer, according to a GCSED press release.

The site will stay in the existing Planned Unit Development through Beavercreek Township and will serve as green space into perpetuity. It abuts a conservation easement to the east along the Little Miami River. GCSED expects to eventually withdraw up to 5 million gallons per day of clean drinking water from the site. Current projections show the need for production from this site in the next 5 to 7 years as continued regional growth occurs, GCSED officials said.

“The acquisition of this site is a hugepick up for the region,” Jason Tincu, GCSED director, said. “If Greene County is to continue to thrive and grow, sustainable water resources are vital. Greene County was very pleased to work a reasonable deal with the previous property owner on mutually beneficial terms. The acquisition is a milestone for Greene County advancing into the future!”