Bellbrook to hold special school board meeting

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools will be holding a special board meeting today (Jan. 30) at 7 p.m. at Bellbrook Middle School.

During the meeting, the state auditor’s office will share its recommendation for budget reductions, which total $11.5 million. The district worked collaboratively with the auditor’s office on a performance audit. This type of audit is designed to assist districts that are struggling financially by offering recommendations that can reduce costs and increase operational effectiveness. A copy of this audit can be found on the district’s website in the finances section.

Superintendent Dr. Douglas Cozad will also meet with voters to discuss the upcoming operating levy ballot issue Friday, Jan. 31 at Winans on Feedwire Road at 7:15 and 9:15 a.m. There will also be two community meetings on Monday, Feb. 3 and 17. Both will be at Bellbrook Middle School starting at 6 p.m. Greene County Auditor David Graham will be speaking on Feb 3.

The passage of this operating levy will help fund the district’s day-to-day operations, such as staffing, utilities, transportation and supplies, according to district officials.

Following the failure of the May 2019 ballot issue, the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek School District Board of Education and district leadership team began identifying additional cuts and reductions that the district would have to make. Staff reductions in summer 2018 before the May 2019 ballot issue and Phase I and II after the failure of the ballot issue have totaled more than $2.3 million and include the reduction of 20 staff positions, half of which were teaching positions.

If passed, the levy will raise a little more than $3.3 million annually and would cost taxpayers approximately $16.60 per month per $100,000 home market value.

For more information, visit http://www.sugarcreek.k12.oh.us/Levy.aspx.