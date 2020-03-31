Senior center providing needed meals

XENIA — While its dining room is dark and quiet and meeting rooms are empty, the Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center continues to take care of its members.

The center is still offering its home-delivered meals to those in need.

“These are individuals who can not cook for themselves and most of whom would not be able to continue living in their own homes without some outside assistance such as these home-delivered meals,” Executive Director Judy Baker said in an email. “Normally, the meals would be delivered on a daily basis but are being delivered once a week during the virus to reduce the people-to-people contact.”

Closed to the public, the kitchen was a hub of action Monday as employees prepared 545 meals that were delivered to 109 seniors. Each person received one hot meal and four cold meals for the week. The senior center divided the meals into eight routes and were delivered by employees only, who wear masks and gloves. Baker said employees are not permitted to work if they have a fever.

The center is also continuing to provide essential transportation and homemaking services, such as rides to doctor appointments, chemotherapy treatments, and picking up prescriptions.

“All services provided by the center are geared toward allowing the individual to remain living in their own homes for as long as possible,” Baker said. “Many individuals do not have family or friends who can assist them in the area and must continue to go to their life-sustaining appointments such as dialysis and chemotherapy. The center has 20 wheelchair equipped vehicles and transports throughout the Miami Valley and beyond.”

Sarah Bowers seals a meal prior to delivery. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/03/web1_IMG_1361.jpg Sarah Bowers seals a meal prior to delivery. A hot meal prepared and sealed at the Xenia senior center. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/03/web1_IMG_1362.jpg A hot meal prepared and sealed at the Xenia senior center. Hot meals are packed in thermal bags and are placed next to heat pads. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/03/web1_IMG_1366.jpg Hot meals are packed in thermal bags and are placed next to heat pads. Photos by Scott Halasz | Greene County News Lori Campbell transfers meatloaf from the oven pan to a serving pan. The Xenia senior center is providing home-delivered meals to members who need them. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/03/web1_IMG_1352.jpg Photos by Scott Halasz | Greene County News Lori Campbell transfers meatloaf from the oven pan to a serving pan. The Xenia senior center is providing home-delivered meals to members who need them. Food Services Director Tammie Winn packs cold meals for delivery. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/03/web1_IMG_1356.jpg Food Services Director Tammie Winn packs cold meals for delivery. Shelby Wolfe scoops up some potatoes. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/03/web1_IMG_1357.jpg Shelby Wolfe scoops up some potatoes.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.