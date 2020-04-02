FVPC to host virtual 5K

XENIA — Family Violence Prevention Center (FVPC) will host its first ever virtual Superhero C.A.P.E. 5k Walk/Run Saturday, April 25 during Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The annual event provides an opportunity for individuals and families to direct their supportive energies toward an important cause: to stand up for the protection of victims of child abuse and family violence and to help local children feel safe and protected. All proceeds will go toward funding programs at FVPC, which provides services and safe housing to families and children who have been treated in abusive ways.

“We need your help to prevent future child abuse and to continue providing trauma informed care for victims,” FVPC officials said in a release.

This year’s 5K is being held as a virtual race. This means participants can walk or run anytime and anywhere on April 25. Participants will still register and pay to participate.

“We are hoping to continue our awareness building and fundraising efforts during the intended month. While we have been discouraged from hosting public gatherings like the traditional 5K event, this is an activity that is approved,” the release continues. “We are encouraged to get outside and take walks with the family members that live in our homes. We think this is a neat fit for this year!”

Walkers and runners are encouraged to wear a full superhero costume or cape to demonstrate their superpowers in eliminating child abuse in the community. All are encouraged to post finish times and photos on social media with the hashtag #FVPCSuperhero5K.

A T-shirt pick-up is planned for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 24 at FVPC, 380 Bellbrook Ave., Xenia. Any changes to this plan will be posted on the FVPC Facebook page.

Interested persons can register online at www.cantstoprunningco.com by Tuesday, April 14 for $25 to be guaranteed a shirt. Registrations after that date will not include a shirt, but will go a long way in helping the center’s financial needs. There is also an option during registration to select “No Shirt” and participate for $20. Children under age 10 are encouraged to participate, but at no cost.

“FVPC is thankful that our sponsors and community partners have committed to support this change in plans. They listened to us when we said that while our country is facing a significant health crisis, families will suffer from the impact of being ‘stuck’ at home and the other stressors that will likely follow this crisis,” FVPC officials said.

Supporters include Greene County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Heidelberg Distributing Company, Horenstein, Nicholson & Blumenthal, LPA, TCN, Jacob Alan Barker Foundation, JB Mechanical, The Bair Foundation, Greene County Children Services, Trophy Sports and Xenia Walmart.

Questions can be directed to Harmony Thoma at harmony.thoma@violencefreefutures.org.