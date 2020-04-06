Perspectives 2040: Virtual kick-off now open

XENIA — A virtual open house and survey for Greene County’s future land use plan will be available throughout April.

The Regional Planning and Coordinating Commission of Greene County (RPCC), in partnership with Miami Valley Regional Planning Committee (MVRPC), local jurisdictions, and the Greene County Board of Commissioners, is in the process of updating its current land use plan called Perspectives 2020.

A land use plan is a vision that guides development for the next 20 years. The new plan, Perspectives 2040, will create strategies to provide diverse opportunities for people to live, work, and play while ensuring that Greene County’s natural resources and agricultural heritage are preserved.

The virtual open house and survey has moved completely online for everyone’s convenience and safety. It will provide information about the planning process, existing conditions and trends, and share results of a placed-based analysis. Everyone is welcome to participate while this open house is available for the month of April.

To visit the virtual open house, take the survey, and learn more about the plan, visit the project website at https://www.co.greene.oh.us/1659/Perspectives-2040