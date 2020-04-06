Turner calls on DoD for guidance

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Congressman Mike Turner (OH-10) recently led several of his Ohio colleagues in requesting the Department of Defense (DoD) to provide guidance to the defense industrial base, specifically those supporting the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are urging that clear mandates be directed to contracting officers until such time as this emergency has passed,” wrote Turner and his colleagues.

They urged DoD to do the following:

– Allow contractors to work remotely to the maximum extent possible;

– Allow mission essential personnel to work on-site when required;

– Provide contractors with maximum flexibility to meet their contractual obligations;

– Keep this vital workforce intact and prevent avoidable reductions in forces during this crisis.

“Ohio’s defense military-industrial base and the contractors who comprise it are critical components of the effectiveness of the Joint Force and security of the United States,” they wrote. “During these extraordinary times we request the department consider using all available authorities to provide maximum flexibility and clear, top down guidance to the companies and individuals who provide critical services to the department. These decisive actions will prevent interruption in services and ensure that we as a nation remain ready to address any threats that may arise.”