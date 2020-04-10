Miami Valley chapter offering Alzheimer’s caregiver resources virtually

DAYTON — Family members caring for their loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias can continue to gain the support and education they need through digital resources the Alzheimer’s Association now offers.

All regular services, including educational programs, support groups and care consultations, are now being offered through phone and video conferencing to continue to support families during this time. The Alzheimer’s Association provides around-the-clock support for individuals dealing with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias through community-based services, a 24/7 Helpline and resources available at alz.org. The Association’s education programs are vetted by national experts on the topic of Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

Clinical experts are available to create personalized care plans for families seeking help via phone through the Care Consultation program. To make an appointment, residents can call 937-291-3332. The Alzheimer’s Association’s online Community Resource Finder, at alz.org/crf, provides zip code specific information on topics such as care at home, community services, and housing options.

Eric VanVlymen, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter, said, “We remain committed to providing support and Alzheimer’s educational services to families facing Alzheimer’s disease. People can access our services even while complying with Ohio’s stay-at-home order.”

In Ohio, the Alzheimer’s Association offers numerous caregiver support groups, which have shifted to a virtual platform. In addition, a number of dial-in telephone support groups have been added for additional support. Telephone support groups provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers through regularly scheduled meetings.

To learn about support groups and community education programs, go to alz.org/crf. For those who are new to the support groups but would like to participate, they can call 937-610-7016 to register.

The 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 is available for around-the-clock care.