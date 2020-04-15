Dayton Yellow Springs Road bridge rehabilitation underway

FAIRBORN — Greene County and the City of Fairborn, in conjunction with the Ohio Public Works Commission, is rehabilitating the Dayton-Yellow Springs Road bridge in Fairborn between Commerce Center Boulevard and Gateway Drive.

Construction began April 13 and is expected to last three months, weather and equipment permitting. Traffic will be maintained for the duration of the project but will be reduced to one lane each direction.

The existing bridge carries approximately 18,000 vehicles a day and was constructed in 1974. This project will rehabilitate the existing structure and includes the removal and replacement of 4 feet of each side of the existing deck, construction of an 8-foot sidewalk on the north side of the bridge, replacement of the existing bridge railing and overlay of the existing deck. This project also includes full depth pavement reconstruction and paving.

Bids were taken for the project in 2019 and the contract was awarded to R.B. Jergens Construction, Inc., of Vandalia. Local Transportation Improvement Program grant funds were secured for the rehabilitation of this bridge through the Ohio Public Works Commission and the local share is being funded by the City of Fairborn and the Greene County Engineer’s Office.

Closings are also posted at www.co.greene.oh.us/engineer and on social media at @GreeneCountyEngineer.